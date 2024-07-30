Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp & Watch Video of Today's Practice
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads will be on tomorrow for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer three incredible videos from practice that you won't want to miss.
You can watch the se three incredible practice videos below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Going back to the health question. I know generally you didn't have much information yet, but have you talked to Kolton Miller and figured out where he is or understand where he is at this point?
Coach Pierce: "I saw him the other day. He looks good. I mean, he's running around. I mean, it's totally different. Obviously, he had surgery, so, we'll see. Again, those guys are going to get on the plane and be here shortly, but I really don't have that answer to be honest."
Q: I know you're usually big about staying in the moment, but every team has a goal every season. What would you quantify as success this year for the Raiders?
Coach Pierce: "That's a really good question. Being consistent, don't want to go through the roller coaster of the season. We're going to lose games, right? I would love for us to go undefeated, that'd be a goal. There's only one team ever to do it. It's hard to do. But just being a consistent team, win, lose or draw, that what you see with the effort, the discipline, the purpose, the ‘all out’, the brotherhood and doing it the Raider way. I hope we can do that. Sometimes the ball's not going to bounce our way and the clock is going to hit zero and we're not winning. We didn't come out victorious, but more importantly, just the way we played. Did it sound right, did it look right? And we can do that, I'll be pleased. But obviously, there's goals higher than that, that we really want to reach."
