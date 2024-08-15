EXCLUSIVE: From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room DL Byron Young
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to DT Byron Young after practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Obviously you believed in DJ Glaze, but are even you a little bit pleasantly surprised at how far he's come in camp?
Coach Pierce: "The only word I can say for him is consistent. He had some other snaps, but, yeah, one snap in the game I know we all wish we could take back, right? The first one in third quarter, guy gets inside move on him, he gives up a sack. Other than that, I mean you're talking about somebody who's been sticky, consistent, alignment, assignment, his technique is just -- it's every day. It starts in practice, and then we get in the game, and it happens in the game, and he's going against Maxx [Crosby] and Malcolm [Koonce] and Tyree [Wilson], and it just shows up. He's going to get beat, he's a rookie, he's going to go through some growing pains. But very impressive, just to see his growth and development, but more importantly, how consistent he's been each and every day. That's hard for rookie to do."
