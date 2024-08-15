EXCLUSIVE: From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room DL Matthew Butler
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to DT Matthew Butler spoke after practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Something we saw yesterday was Tre'von Moehrig, he got an interception. Obviously, the safeties, they've been getting a lot of interceptions, getting their hands on the ball. What have you seen from that group?
Coach Pierce: "Just consistent play. I'm going to go to go to their position coach, I think Gerald Alexander does a good job, has done a great job communicating, demanding, earning their respect, and more importantly, putting what we've talked about in the meeting rooms, on the grass and in individual, and then watch those guys then do it in team periods. Tre'von [Moehrig] stood out there the other day in the game. You watched him tackle, come down from the second level. It was impressive. I mean, it was bang[1]bang, guy's down. And he did a good job of filling the alley. You're starting to see what I think we all hoped for when we drafted him few years back, that dominant presence. And I think, you know he's physical, but I think the one thing we all got excited about it was his ball-hawking ability. And he's shown that throughout camp. He has the range, he has the size, the sky is the limit for him. I think he's now starting to understand, like what we saw with Malcolm Koonce. He's really found his niche, and he's very comfortable in his own skin."
