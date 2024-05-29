Las Vegas Raiders Insider: Players to Watch, Luke Getsy's Offense, QB Situation, More
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism like the finest of surfers under the leadership fo Coach Antonio Pierce, and new General Manager Tom Telesco.
With the coffers full of cash since Mark Davis brilliantly orchestrated the move from Oakland, California, the sky is blue and the future is bright in the land of the Silver and Black.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses what players to watch, the QB situation, the identity of Luke Getsy's offense, and much more.
You can watch the entire podcast below, or if you prefer you can click right here to listen.
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham has been nothing short of amazing and is considered among the elite coaches in the NFL. He said of Tyree Wilson, the defensive lineman entering his sophomore campaign, "Well, the moving the defensive end inside, that's always been a part of just like for any
rookie edge rusher, both for myself and for Robbie Leonard, who's our D-line coach who does a great job. It teaches them to use their hands, because they're dealing with the more immediate block from the guard or the center, so I thought that was really critical to Tyree's [Wilson] development that's going to help him out on the edge. I've told you before, we utilize that before in the past, the different spots I've been, so that was good. And then with the whole offseason, he's doing what everybody else is doing. I don't want to single him out, but they're all working hard. They've got a great kinship or camaraderie going on that D-line room and it's infectious and it's spreading throughout the defense, and you always feel those guys out there on the field whether you hear him or you feel him. It's a beautiful thing to see."
There is no doubt that under Graham's continued tutelage, Wilson's ceiling is very high.
