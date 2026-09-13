Grading Every Raiders' Position Group After Week 1 vs. Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the first game of the 2026 season with the unknowns that naturally come with a new season. They also entered with more unknowns than most teams in the league, after making sweeping changes to the coaching staff and roster.

Las Vegas' home opener against the Miami Dolphins put all of those changes on display for the first time. For better or for worse, Klint Kubiak's first regular season was a sign of things to come in Las Vegas.

After years of finding ways to lose, the Raiders found a way to win on Sunday. Below are the grades for every position group from Las Vegas' win over the Dolphins.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

After the Raiders' defense forced a three-and-out on Miami's opening drive, Kirk Cousins led the Raiders down the field on a methodical 16-play, 93-yard touchdown drive that took nearly nine minutes of game time off the clock. The opening drive set the tone for the rest of the game.

If Las Vegas can protect Cousins and keep the solid play calling they displayed against the Dolphins, they should be competitive in essentially every game this season. Two interceptions were the only blemishes on Cousins' performance on Sunday.

Grade: C+

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Running Backs

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was back on the field after suffering a leg injury shortly before the regular season began. That did not stop Las Vegas' coaching staff from using him early and often. Jeanty ran for 25 yards on the opening drive, while averaging five yards per carry.

Grade: B+

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Much like the offensive line, fullbacks are underappreciated and rarely receive any attention unless they do something wrong. In Week 1, Raiders fullback Connor Heyward was responsible for one of the biggest plays of the game, securing a first down on a crucial first-quarter fourth-and-one.

Grade: A

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Wide Receiver

Las Vegas always planned to address the wide receiver position by committee. This means the receiving yards are usually going to be spread out among the Raiders' many pass-catching options, which also include their tight ends and running backs, which is what happened Sunday.

The Raiders spread the ball around effectively, proving how difficult it can be to truly contain an offense without a true No. 1 receiver.

Grade: B

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Offensive Line

The unit that allowed the most sacks of any team in the league last season allowed zero sacks against the Dolphins through three quarters. Stellar play from the position group Las Vegas focused on the most this offseason helped them set the tone on the ground and through the air.

Grade: A

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Tight End

Las Vegas was without star tight end Brock Bowers on Sunday, but featured plenty of tight end Michael Mayer early on. Mayer led the Raiders in receiving and targets heading into halftime.

Grade: A

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) breaks a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

The Raiders' defensive line did just what they were supposed to do. Las Vegas has more than a few questions about its defensive backfield, but it always planned to lean on its defensive line to make up for it. On Sunday, Las Vegas' defense played as planned.

Las Vegas' defense stuffed the run, forcing Miami to pass to move downfield. The Raiders' defense then turned up the pass rush, pressuring Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis throughout the game.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into halftime, the Dolphins' offense only registered passing yards and rushing yards, largely because of stout play from Las Vegas' defensive line.

Grade: A

August 15, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods before the game against the Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Lions 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

An improved pass rush and the Dolphins' ground game helped Las Vegas' cornerbacks do their part. They will be tested much more next week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Grade: B

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

Las Vegas' upgrade at linebacker was on full display against the Dolphins, with Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean eliminating many of the types of plays that were routinely successful against the Raiders' defense last season.

Walker erased the Dolphins' passing options and running lanes. Dean clogged holes and pressured Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis.

Grade: B+

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Treydan Stukes' interception in the third quarter helped put the Raiders in position to put the game away. Already up by 11 points, Stukes' interception gave the ball back to Las Vegas' offense, which was on a roll. Veteran safety Jeremy Chinn was dependable, as usual.

Grade: A

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

The Raiders did not punt the ball until the fourth quarter. That punt went for over 60 yards.

Grade: A

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Kicker

Raiders kicker Matt Gay did his part in Las Vegas' win on Sunday, making all of his extra points and a 47-yard field goal that put the Raiders up by two scores early in the second quarter. Gay made another field goal in the third quarter to extend the Raiders' lead.

Grade: A

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube and the Raiders' kickoff team had a significant impact on the game. Laube averaged nearly 50 yards per kickoff return on Sunday.

Grade: A+