Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the QB Battle Facing the Silver and Black in Training Camp in Two Days
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in two days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we discuss the upcoming quarterback battle in the Silver and Black training camp, which opens in two days.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: You know what it's like to be a young player in this league. Your defensive line is you John Jenkins, Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins, to help Tyree Wilson and Byron Young and some young guys. What does it mean for those young guys to have the maturity and mentorship that you four offer? Crosby: "I think it's super important. I've talked about it many times before, but when I first came in the league, I didn't have an Aaron Donald in my room, or a guy that's done it at the highest level. And I seek that leadership and seek, 'What are they doing, what's their routine,' things like that. So, when you have guys like me and Christian and [John] Jenk [Jenkins], dudes have done it for multiple, multiple years, as a young guy, that's your dream. You want to come in and just soak up as much information as you possibly can. So that's what we do. Christian's working mainly with the D-tackles because we're a little bit separate during individual kind of stuff. So, he's done a great job with them. And I'm leaving my group with the ends and then we all come together, and we do all our meetings together and everything. So, it's just a collaborative group. It's not like, 'No, this is my way', or whatever. It's just we're all learning from each other and that's what makes our group really special."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.