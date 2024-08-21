Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Training Camp Update No. 27
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their fifth week of training camp and are preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the last exhibition of this season on Friday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has announced that Gardner Minshew is the team's starting quarterback, and the team is moving on.
None of the starters will play on Friday night.
On Tuesday evening, the Silver and Black held their second and last public practice of the preseason at Allegiant Stadium.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers you our 27th training camp update, focusing on the the latest, an final open practice at Allegiant Stadium.
We cover a myriad of issues in this latest podcast, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Opening Statement: "I'm going to go ahead and start off, Gardner Minshew is going to be the starting quarterback this 2024 season. Myself, [Tom] Telesco, and Luke Getsy discussed it this morning. A lot of things went into it. It wasn't based off the last night. There's a lot of factors, so we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start, and that's what we're going with. We support him, our teams behind it, our staff behind it, organizations behind it."
Q: Not in terms of necessarily all the specifics, but what would you say outweighed in favor of Gardner Minshew over Aidan O'Connell?
Coach Pierce: "Experience, the operation, the processing. The same thing we saw in practice, some of it showed up in the games. A lot ofstuff we can get better at. I don't think anything here is a finished product but based off the first quarter of the season, we feel like Gardner [Minshew] gives us the best opportunity."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.