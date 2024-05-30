Las Vegas Raiders Insider: Why the NFL is Resisting Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership and More
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism like the finest of surfers under the leadership fo Coach Antonio Pierce, and new General Manager Tom Telesco.
With the coffers full of cash since Mark Davis brilliantly orchestrated the move from Oakland, California, the sky is blue and the future is bright in the land of the Silver and Black.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast deals with why the NFL is resisting Tom Brady's potential minority interest in ownership of the Silver and Black and more.
You can watch the entire podcast below, or if you prefer, you can listen to it by clicking right here.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis expressed his sentiment to the maturation of Antonio Pierce over the years, "Well, I don't know that then, I knew he was driven as a player. And I said that to him, I guess it was 2021 at ASU when he became the coordinator and we flipped roles, and I went back off the field. He came to me during the bye week, and he said, 'How am I doing?' I said, 'Man, you're doing really good, but you also need to take some time for yourself and take a deep breath as well,' but he's so driven and I said, 'That's how you became such a great player is you're just so driven.' And he also, I think based on how things happened in the fall and so forth, once he took over and reaching out to Coach [Tom] Coughlin and reaching out to myself and the people that he had come in and be around just so he could bounce ideas off of. He's not stuck on himself that way. He wants to hear other people's point of views and so forth that way, and that's good. But he has a great direction himself as a leader. He takes responsibility for providing direction and reinforcing it each and every day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.