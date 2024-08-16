Las Vegas Raiders S Marcus Epps Spoke from Practice, We Have Everything He Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp, and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys ar Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
Safety Marcus Epps has been a star since joining the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Obviously, it's not a game, but for you to be the head coach now, to get in the locker room again, get on the field again, is there like a different feeling now that you have this job that's going forward and to start the new season for you?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, it was really exciting even last week in preseason one to get out there and get back in the groove, and like all of us dip our toe in the water, then we got to jump in the water right and go and go after you get after it. And I think there's so much learning and teaching tape from last week's film for our players, for our coaches, for myself, from a lot of situational football. We got a lot of great examples of that to work on. And I think it's even better here at home. You know, we got eight games here in the regular season, and our goal is to win every one obviously. And we want to really create that and get that black hole going again. So, for me, it's huge to really set the tone for our staff and our team of what we want to look like at home.”
