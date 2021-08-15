Official Game Thread: Raiders vs. Seahawks

We welcome you to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders kick off their new season tonight at Allegiant Stadium. The wait is finally over.

Not only are the Raiders at home, but for the first time since they moved to Las Vegas, the Raiders had a home crowd, and Allegiant Stadium, in all of her majesty was open to the fan base.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will be running a game thread throughout today’s game right here. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Raiders at Jets. Please constantly refresh your browser and make sure you comment below.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Seattle won the toss and the Raiders will start the game with the ball.

We have discussed at length D.J. Turner, and he will return the opening kick. 13-yard return.

Jon Gruden won't play Derek Carr. Marcus Mariota has an injury, and we will not see him as well. No concern for either.

Kolton Miller also doesn't start. The left side of the line gave up a sack on the first play. Again no concerns about Miller not playing. No need to hurt your key guys early.

Scoring Update #1: The Las Vegas Raiders take an early lead with the first score. The Silver and Black took the initial kick and march right down the field for the touchdown on a nice 3-yard Trey Ragas run.. 7:33 !Q 7-0 Raiders. 14 plays 83-yards.

Alex Leatherwood looked very good in his first drive. He made excellent contact and kept his feet under him.

The Raiders get into the red zone and score their first drive of the preseason campaign. The Raiders struggled in the red zone last year.

Rookie Nate Hobss had a big sack on the Seahawks' first drive.

