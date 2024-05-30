The Las Vegas Raiders Look Stronger and Ready to Roll
The biggest question for the Las Vegas Raiders going into the new season will definitely be the offense. Last season, the Raiders struggled on the offensive side of the football while the defense did well and kept them in a lot of games.
The Raiders' offense is expected to improve greatly under Coach Antonio Pierce and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Raiders beat writer Ezekiel Trezevant discussed what he saw from OTAs this week.
“Saw a lot of different things," Trezevant said. "A lot of reason to be excited. Another thing I noticed in terms of the offense scheme, is just variety. The Raiders are not going to go undefeated this year, but I will tell you this: If they lose a game, it will not be because the offense was stagnant and boring, and you are not going to see that over and over again this season. It will not be because the offense did not have it or did not try different things because Getsy is bringing a pretty good playbook.”
Trezevant also noted the strength he saw from some of the players.
“I will tell you this, a lot of those guys, some of those guys, you could just see physically the differences in their body," Trezevant said. "Malcolm Koonce was another one. Aidan O’Connell looked physically stronger. The first thing I noticed was Trey Tucker. Running very crisp routes and, dare I say, he reminded me of a prime Hunter Renfrow, in terms of how crisp he was running his routes. When he makes that break out his routes you know he’s there. Trey looked quicker, stronger, and he looked ready to go.”
A lot of people may be saying to pump the brakes because this is just OTAs. They might be right. But there is a lot to be excited about in the upcoming season for the Raiders.
With a new head coach, general manager, offensive coordinator, and much more, the Raiders have set themselves up for success in the upcoming NFL season.
