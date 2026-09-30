Raiders Not Getting Ahead of Themselves with Chiefs Matchup Looming

The Las Vegas Raiders do not have to be reminded about how quickly things can change. After winning their first game of the season in 2025, the Raiders went on to lose 14 of their next 16 games. This included a 10-game losing streak, for the second consecutive season.

Conversely, the New England Patriots went on to play in the Super Bowl. Although Las Vegas has improved, they in no position to get carried away or let their success take away from the focus they displayed through the season's first three games.

The chances of that happening under Klint Kubiak were already slim. However, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the way to town , it will be even less of a concern. Mahomes has been flawless against the Raiders; he has been automatic against Las Vegas.

In fact, since being drafted, it seems that Las Vegas is one of Mahomes' favorite teams to play against. Sure, divisional opponents are familiar with each other, especially considering Mahomes played against the same Raiders' defensive coordinator for four consecutive seasons.

Still, regardless of the defensive coordinator, head coach, or the players on the field, Mahomes has had his way against Las Vegas. The 2026 Raiders appear to be a much different team than Raiders teams of recent years. Klint Kubiak's team has been defined by sound football early in his first season.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates recovering a fumbled ball during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' start has been fueled by a physical defense that has come up with timely stops and turnovers. The Raiders have rode the coattails of one of the league's best defenses to an undefeated start. Their offense continues to put the pieces together after coaching and scheme changes.

The Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2021. Their three wins are legitimate, even though two of the three teams they beat were not highly regarded. As they continue their way through the first season of a years-long rebuild, Las Vegas is in no position to be picky about wins.

Over the past few seasons, the Raiders would have been happy with three wins against any team in the league. They now have the coaching staff and roster to build a consistent winner. Yet, Kubiak knows games like their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs are critical building blocks.

Kubiak and his coaching staff know it is their duty to not let the team's strong start to the season take away from the progress that has been made. Nor will Kubiak and his coaching staff allow the 3-0 start to take away from their prepartion to face the league's best quarterback.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak's Thoughts

“Our job as coaches is to get them dialed in. The thing about our team is we have a mature team that's very goal-oriented and has some strong leadership, and they're not satisfied with what's been done for three games,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

“I know it's a long season, and we know that in order for us to be successful, we just have to just get better every day and have a great Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice to prepare for the game."

Las Vegas' defense has brought them this far. The unit will be responsible for containing Mahomes enough to give their offense a chance to put points on the board. The only way to stop Mahomes is for the unit to do what it does best, which is pressure the quarterback and force turnovers.

Undefeated, But Far From Easy

The Raiders' 3-0 start hasn't come without its hurdles. Pivotal points in all three games could have gone the other way, leading to a loss. Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs will enter Week 4 well aware of those moments and do all they can to capitalize on them.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three games is a small sample size. One game against the Chiefs is small, too. However, there is no denying the opportunity that is in front of the Raiders this weekend. Las Vegas has nothing to lose on Sunday, and plenty to gain, as starting 4-0 with two wins within the AFC West would be monumental.

A loss to the Chiefs does not change much, as the Raiders are already ahead of schedule. At this point, no one could have expected the Raiders to do what they have done so far. It may soon be time to stop measuring this team with dated expectations.