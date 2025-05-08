Tom Brady Has High Hopes for Raiders' Rookie Quarterback
Tom Brady is considered one of the greatest draft selections of all-time as former sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots in 2000.
25 years later, the greatest quarterback of all-time is now a regular overseer of the Las Vegas Raiders as a team minority owner with plenty of influence in the organization along with majority owner Mark Davis.
The Raiders are coming off a solid draft class that featured some interesting choices in the later portions of the draft, selecting two FCS quarterbacks in Montana State's Tommy Mellott and North Dakota State's Cam Miller in the sixth round. Mellott is expected to transition to wide receiver at the next level, leaving the level of intrigue with the national championship-winning signal caller Miller.
Brady offered some influence in the draft, especially with the Raiders selection of Miller. In a feature written by The Athletic's Dan Pompei, the "G.O.A.T." was in fairly regular conversations and communications with general manager John Spytek, who was a key factor in bringing Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his final four years in the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion was impressed with the North Dakota State passer, as Spytek would share with Pompei.
"He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up, and his motion," Spytek said when he was in communication with Brady. "And he thought he had the potential to improve."
Whenever the greatest quarterback to ever live speaks on his position, people tend to listen. While Miller shouldn't have the expectations to become the best to ever play quarterback, he's an interesting developmental prospect for the Raiders to grow and mold into a potential reliable backup or the next Brock Purdy.
As the Raiders enter a new era under Brady, head coach Pete Carroll, and Spytek, the expectations have increased to hopes of playoff contention. The Raiders minority owner never had a losing season in his playing career and hopes to be a factor in the team's potential successes in the years to come.
Time will tell of what becomes of Miller but with his combination of accuracy, out-of-strcuture ability, and experince as a winner at the FCS-level, he could become a viable asset for Las Vegas.
Stay up to date with all our content when you join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and never miss another story on Tom Brady and more.
We invite you to check in with us when you follow along on our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.