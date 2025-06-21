Raiders Finally Have the Proper Alignment
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start going in the right direction in 2025. They are not just trying to have a better record than they had last season, but they are trying to get back to the playoffs. That is something that has been missing for this franchise for a long time. The team wants to get back to playing meaningful games late in the season and not have their season over by the second half of the season.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek made it clear when they came to the Raiders that they are trying to win right away and not wait a year or two to get things going. And the mindset has been shown all offseason long. The Raiders went out and made moves both in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they are coming next season.
The Raiders also have minority owner Tom Brady helping them out in any way they need. The Raiders are looking to have a good stretch, but that all starts next season by winning games on the field. Brady has had his input this offseason in so many ways, and that is why Raiders owner Mark Davis brought him in, to help him make the right decision that Davis has gotten wrong in the past.
That is the bright spot for the Raiders. They have the right football people in the building now. But they still have to go out there and prove that the team is ready to start winning and could play consistently well week in and week out.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently talked about the Raiders being in the right alignment now more than ever in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You now have Spytek, Brady, Davis, and everything is aligned," said Carpenter. "Everything is now aligned. There is alignment. Pete Carroll is aligned with Spytek, Brady, and Davis. And so it is not just having leaders."
"Now that they've got everything aligned, they've got everybody on the same page, and they talked about everything. Spytek knows what Tom Brady and Mark Davis want the Raiders to look like. He buys into it. He shares that focus. Pete Carroll understands what is requested and wanted ... They have unity of thought."
