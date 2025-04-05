Raiders' Tom Brady Tied for Titles Now
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is considered by many the greatest player in the history of the National Football League and the greatest quarterback of all time.
Brady had a legendary career that only other players could only dream of. Brady won six championships with the New England Patriots and one championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady's seven championships put him at the top of players for the most titles by a quarterback in league history.
But now Brady will have to share that title of most championships by a quarterback with Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham. Graham won four championships with the Cleveland Browns before joining the NFL. Graham then went on to win three more championships once he was a player for the NFL in 1950.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the NFL will now include players, coaches, and teams stats from the AAFC into the NFL's official record. That is why Graham will be tied with Brady now.
"The AAFC was no minor league. Seventeen men who coached or played in the AAFC are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Brown and players like Otto Graham, Y.A. Tittle and Marion Motley," said NFL senior national columnist Judy Battista. "No one seems to know why the records did not carry over to the NFL at the time of the AAFC's demise, although a long-ago note in the NFL's record and fact book stated that official scoresheets were not available for the AAFC."
"That note, though, hasn't appeared since the 1980s," added Battista. "A move to include the AAFC's statistics picked up steam in 2019, when the NFL celebrated its 100th anniversary and dove deep into its history. That effort stalled when COVID-19 struck in 2020, and everyone's attention was diverted to merely getting through the season. But the push was recently revived and more data was uncovered."
"In 1949, the AAFC published a statistical record that included single game records for all four seasons and the game scoresheets have been recovered. The NFL league office conducted a review and, after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it decided it was time to correct the oversight."
