Ashton Jeanty Reflects on New Raiders Teammates
The Las Vegas Raiders have made plenty of improvements in the off-season for Raider Nation to be excited about. Pete Carroll is the head coach of their team and has a chance to win his first Coach of the Year award if he successfully turns the Raiders franchise around.
Geno Smith is their quarterback, who has the highest ceiling of any starting Raiders quarterback since the recently retired Derek Carr. Brock Bowers has the potential to be the best tight end in the NFL next season after arguably already being so in his rookie year.
Their first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty, should arguably garner the most buzz from fans and analysts alike, as his potential heading into the NFL is off the charts. With a resurgence in the importance of a great ground game, Jeanty will get plenty of opportunities to show off his athletic and magical skills whenever he touches the ball for the Raiders.
From draft day to now, where Jeanty has just wrapped up rookie minicamp, the excitement's in the air in Las Vegas. After his first day of practice, Jeanty was asked in an interview about how he felt the camaraderie was forming between him and his new teammates.
"It's great, it's a new brotherhood. We're all welcoming each other, getting to know each other. Pete Carroll was saying it yesterday that we all have to be connected and build relationships. That's going to make us a better team and teammates".
This incoming Raiders rookie class is full of players who will not only help the Raiders right now, but long-term as well. Jeanty will be the main focus when discussing this class, but that's not to take away from other players, such as Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Bech and Thornton Jr. will carve out a role in this offense, if not this year, next season, they'll be seeing the ball a lot more, and it'll be nice to see their bond continue to grow and flourish on the field. Specifically between Bech and Jeanty, as Bech's physicality will help block off defenders from getting an easy tackle on Jeanty when he's tasked with blocking for him.
