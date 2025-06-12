What the Raiders' Coaching Staff Wants to See in Minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun making the necessary changes to become a more competitive team for the upcoming season. Mass offseason changes have led to a change in leadership, which has naturally led to a shift in approach, among many other things.
Las Vegas has assembled a much different roster than the one they had at the end of last season. Still, there is more the Raiders must do to reach the goals they have set in place. More changes need to be implemented.
Along with still needing to add to the roster at certain positions, the Raiders must also change the way they do things internally. Pete Carroll and his coaching staff have already gotten the process underway.
Following minicamp, Raiders' Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon noted what the biggest thing the Raiders' coaching staff wants to see from the team as a whole, and what he wants to see, specifically from his unit.
"Biggest thing is, is effort. We want to see effort. If you go fast, I can't teach fast. I can correct everything else. If you make a mistake with leverage, I'll correct it. But we want to see every single guy compete. You talk to Pete [Carroll] and everything's about competition, and the person you're trying to compete with is yourself," McMahon said.
"You're striving for that excellence. And the bottom line is, if you give effort, I'll fix what needs to be fixed. And I think in tribute to all these guys in this league, I think all of you know this, what these guys can do, we can't teach. What they can't do, we can. And that's straight respect for the players on this team and then the players we're going to play too, that's why we're trying to make it really hard on them."
The Raiders still have to make more progress to become one of the better teams in the AFC West, as well as the NFL. However, the progress they have made this offseason is undeniable and is only the beginning.
After adding Carroll and John Spytek earlier this offseason, the Raiders appear to be headed in the right direction. Their offseason programs provide them with the opportunity to continue improving.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about minicamp and more in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss minicamp and more in 2025.