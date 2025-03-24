Raiders' WR Corps is Talented, but Still Needs Help
The Las Vegas Raiders biggest move of the offseason was a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith. After shuffling through numerous quarterbacks over the past two seasons, the Raiders may have found a quarterback who can steady the ship in the veteran Smith.
The Raiders have struggled so much at the quarterback position that their trade for Smith may have been enough to label this offseason as a success, depending on how next season turns out for Las Vegas. Las Vegas' other additions made in free agency were less noteworthy but still solid.
Matt Holder of Yahoo Sports analyzed the Raiders' situation and the many questions they face heading into next season. One of the Raiders' most pressing needs is at the wide receiver position. Their group of wide receivers sustained a significant blow when Davante Adams left.
Still, Holder noted that the Raiders could use the No.6 pick on a wide receiver, but the draft class is not deep with quality talent at wide receiver.
"Part of the problem is this is a down wide receiver class overall, and I’m not sure there’s a guy who fits your description and is a quality prospect. Also, I think you’re looking at Las Vegas’ wide receiver situation a little short-sided," Holder said.
"The offense could use a young potential WR1, especially since Meyers is entering a contract year. So, that’s where the logic comes in with McMilliam. Granted, I’m not 100 percent sold on him either, to be clear."
Although the Raiders could use additional help at wide receiver, Holder believes Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is worth keeping an eye out for, with Smith throwing him the ball and offensive guru Chip Kelly calling the shots. Tucker may be in the best position to succeed in his career.
"I wouldn’t sleep on Tre Tucker now that the Raiders have a strong-armed quarterback in Smith. Pro Football Reference had him playing in 88 percent of the offense’s snaps last season. This will be a pivotal year for Tucker, but I think he can be what Smith had in Tyler Lockett with the [Seattle] Seahawks," Holder said.
