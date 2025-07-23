WATCH: Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are excited to open up training camp with most of their players healthy and ready to go, most notably star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The face of the franchise is healthy and back to pick up where he left off.
Crosby spoke to the media following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Obviously you guys can't put on pads yet, so you're kind of limited and you can't really, truly block with offensive linemen. But what's been the focus for that group? And how much growthhave you seen on the O-line?
Coach Carroll: "They done a really solid job, really worked on their technique, really working on the things that you can work on. You can't work on the physical part of it as much as you would like other than sleds and bags and stuff like that. But BC [Brennan Carroll] has done a really nice job of getting all these guys to look uniformed. They step really well. Their hand placement is really good.
Communication seems to be sharp. You know, Chip's [Kelly] got a really in depth, busy plan that we asked these guys to embrace. Fortunately, Geno [Smith] is kind of the run coordinator on the field, and he changes the things and does the things that we need to do. All of that has worked together really well. So, it looks like a good, solid group. We have good leadership. It was great to get Kolton [Miller] out there and be part of it. Saw a lot out of DJ glaze.
"I thought he'd had a really, really good offseason with us. He looks like he's ready to go. He’s a second-year guy, and guys go from year one to year two and they have the ability to make a big jump, because they're through the rookie haze, and he's shown that. So, it looks like a good, solid group. It’s very competitive and we feel like we have some depth and going into camp is really when we'll know what's happening.
"My favorite guy out there to watch is Laki Tasi. He knows nothing about football when he walked in the door and he's made tremendous progress, and he's enormous. He's the biggest guy you ever saw. I think he weighed in at weigh-ins the other day at 369. He's learning and we got to keep an eye on him. It's an exciting process. I don't know how long it's going to take, but he's starting from ground zero, and he's made a lot of progress so far.”
