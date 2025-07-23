Expectations Are Clear for the Raiders Heading into Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have reason to have elevated expectations this season, after making several changes to both sides of the ball. Las Vegas has upgraded what was a bottom-tier roster last season, creating a team that should be much more competitive in 2025.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed the media before the Raiders' starting training camp. Carroll left no doubt about the expectations he has for the Raiders this upcoming season.
“As high as it can get. I hope it's as high as it can get. I'm expecting these guys to be freaking great every day, coaches every day, Pete jacked every day. And that's the way we're going to go about it, and to maximize the opportunity that each day brings us. And if we do that really well, then we start stacking days, and we start stacking days, and before you know it, it's the mock game," Carroll said.
The Raiders have so many new pieces on their coaching staff and roster that it is hard to tell quite what to expect at this point in the offseason. However, training camp will give Carroll a better idea of the team's potential this upcoming season.
Once Carroll and his coaching staff can get a feel for the team they have, expectations could change. Carroll noted that expectations can be adjusted at any time.
"The way that we set our expectations and how clearly we can adjust the expectations that we set out for our guys. There's nothing more important for our guys than being a good teammate, and I see the value in that so much more clearly than I have in the past, that the demands of that come on every player -- every player has an opportunity to help our team by being a better teammate than they've been in the past," Carroll said.
"And that's all that goes into that. That's how they give to their effort, how they give to their learning, how they give to what they do on the field, how they give to their teammates, and in what they're willing to show, back up, support, and help each other and all that. It's just such an interesting part of this that's a little bit different for me now. I just see it differently, and so that's been an emphasis since the moment I got here."
