WATCH: Raiders Safety Jeremy Chinn Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders' defense will replace nearly half of its starters this upcoming season, raising several questions for the unit. Veteran safety Jeremy Chinn was signed to help compensate for the loss of Tre'von Moehrig. He will be a vital piece for the Raiders this season.
Chinn spoke to the media following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, Raiders tackle Kolton Miller spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Thoughts on the rookie linemen, Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers, what do you think of them early on in the offseason?
Miller: "I think this rookie class all around, they come in with a with a sense of maturity. They're listening, they're looking ways to improve every day. Yeah, Charles and Caleb, they're great examples. They're taking a step each day, and you can see the focus and the work after practice. They're doing it the right way."
Q: You're going into the final year of your deal. For you personally, what went into your decision to commit to coming in and practicing throughout OTAs and minicamp?
Miller: "I've been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day. And the direction the organization is going with Pete (Carroll), he's preaching competition. We've got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm not going to - I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and lead the guys. And that's how I'm rolling."
Q: This time last year you were coming off offseason surgery. How much different do you feel this year is kind of having that full offseason being healthy?
Miller: "Oh, I feel great. Like last year I think I had maybe two or three training camps heading into the season. So, I like where I'm at right now. Yeah, I've got a lot more ramp up. I'm liking it." Q: Do you like where the organization is right now with Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly and the changes and the new quarterback?
Miller: "I love it. The pieces we've added this offseason, the energy, the direction - Pete has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we're taking it and we're rolling. It's been really fun, and we've gotten so much - this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I've been a part of. It's not easy, like we're kind of flying around. But no, it's been really good, and I'm excited where we're headed."
