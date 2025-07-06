What Raider Nation Wants to See in Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will begin preseason football next month.
It will be Raider Nation’s first time seeing the team in action since January, so they will be excited to have Raiders football back in their lives.
The Raiders made major moves this offseason to improve the team, and fans hope they will be enough to get the team back to the postseason. Adding Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty to a Pete Carroll-coached team should be entertaining.
While preseason games do not matter towards the regular season, it will still be a chance for fans to see if what Carroll is cooking is working. The Raiders take on Carroll’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on August 7.
What will fans want to see from the Raiders as they take on their preseason slate? Let’s break down what would encourage Raider Nation this summer.
A limited amount of Ashton Jeanty - While fans would love to watch a full game of Jeanty carrying the ball, that should not happen in games that do not matter.
Jeanty was the Raiders’ first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Raiders took him in the top 10 to eventually carry the offense. He will do that, but fans will have to wait another two months for that to happen.
In an ideal scenario, Jeanty plays one or two series and sits the rest of the game. The Raiders do not need him risking injury for a meaningless exhibition game.
Exciting plays from Tommy Mellott - The Raiders’ QB-to-WR convert could have a few fun plays up his sleeve, as he will likely earn a bulk of snaps during the preseason.
Mellott was an exciting player at Montana State as a quarterback, but he will be a receiver in the NFL. That does not mean he cannot run a few wildcat plays and make some throws.
Raiders fans will see lots of Mellott this postseason, and he will become a fan favorite if he makes some explosive plays.
Coaching competence - While the games ultimately do not matter, how the coaching staff prepares for them does.
Carroll has been a winner throughout his coaching career, so he should bring stabilization to a franchise that has not had it in a few years.
If Raiders fans see that Carroll is pushing the right buttons, they will feel more confident heading into the regular season.
