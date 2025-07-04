The Table Has Been Set for Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty
After finishing last season with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League, and finishing the season prior with the third fewest, the Las Vegas Raiders' ground game desperately needed a jolt. They selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No.6 pick in the NFL Draft.
Jeanty's talent is undeniable, but unproven on the professional level. Still, plenty is expected of him in his rookie season, as the Raders will undoubtedly lean on him this upcoming season.
The Raiders' need to establish their ground game will lead to Jeanty receiving ample opportunities to make an impact. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes Jeanty will lead all rookie running backs in rushing this season.
"There's part of me that wishes I could provide an outside-the-box selection here. But I care much more about being right than different. And Jeanty has all it all. From his talent to his situation in Las Vegas, he is going to assert himself as one of the best running backs in football right away, in Year 1," Trapasso said.
"You've read all about Jeanty's skills -- he's fast, rugged, and runs with tremendous power through contact. I don't think enough is being made about his offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, who is a madman in the run game, and got magnificent collegiate production at Oregon from the likes of Kenjon Barner, LaMichael James, and all those backs at Ohio State last season. Don't let me forget about Joshua Kelly and Zach Charbonnet at UCLA either."
"The uber-talented Jeanty is going to be a focal point of the Raiders' completely revamped offense in 2025, en route to finishing as the most productive rookie runner in the NFL.
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly raved about Jeanty's skills, noting Jeanty's ability to make tacklers miss.
"I mean, Ashton is as talented at back as a young guy coming in the league that I've seen. He's really special. His ability to sustain runs after contact, his contact balances is kind of a really rare quality. He's got a low center of gravity, and I think it's tough to get him down and normally the first guy doesn't," Kelly said.
"And you look at all of the tape of his games last year, and it didn't matter who he played, because they obviously played in the Mountain West, but when he played Oregon and he played Penn State, you look at how he performed in those games. And I think sometimes you get caught up in just looking at the numbers, but I think it was like 35 missed tackles he created in the Penn State game."
