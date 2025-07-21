Will DJ Glaze Hold Off Raiders RT Competition?
The Las Vegas Raiders veterans will report to training camp in just a few days, signaling the beginning of the 2025 season.
Fans are excited to see who emerges as stars this season on a new-look Raiders team, with Pete Carroll leading the way as head coach.
With a new coach coming in, competition for starting jobs will be aplenty. Carroll does not know these players’ skill sets yet, so he will make decisions on who starts based on who performs best at camp.
The right tackle spot will be one of the more intriguing training camp battles. Thayer Munford began last season as the starter, but DJ Glaze finished the year in that role.
Glaze enters 2025 as the presumed starter, but he will not just be given the job. With Carroll now the coach, Munford has just as good a chance to win the job as any other offensive lineman.
Munford saw action in the 2023 season, and after the team let Jermaine Eluemunor walk in free agency, it seemed like he was set to be the starter entering 2024. An injury cost him the starting job early in the season, as Glaze played well and never gave it back.
Munford, a former seventh-round selection, showed flashes of being a consistent player, and he will have to compete hard to take the job back from Glaze.
Las Vegas also selected two offensive linemen in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft who project to be right tackles. Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant also have just as good a chance to win the job with a blank slate coaching staff.
Rogers played over 4,000 snaps in his collegiate career at Texas Tech, while Grant is more of a project with exciting physical tools and athleticism. Both rookies are promising and should contribute in one way or another this season.
The Raiders will have an exciting training camp as multiple right tackles will try to take Glaze’s starting job. The offensive line must be better in 2025, and Carroll has been a coach who builds strong run games.
Will Glaze hold off the competition? We will see in the next few weeks.
