Which Raiders Will Improve Most in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have intriguing young talent that Raider Nation is excited about as the upcoming season is approaching.
The Raiders have drafted well in the past few seasons, even if it was not enough to save Tom Telesco’s job last year. General Manager John Spytek added a good rookie class this offseason, and the Raiders are building back young talent.
Las Vegas saw impressive contribution from its rookie class last season, as several players played important roles. The team won just four games but showed it has talent that it can build on.
Which players will take a step forward this upcoming season? Let’s break down the young Raiders with the best chance of improving in 2025.
Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson - The former second-round pick out of Oregon will step into the starting center role this season, which should lead to him proving he belongs as a franchise cornerstone.
Powers-Johnson played multiple spots along the offensive line last season, but played best at center when Andre James was injured. The team drafted him as a guard, but moved him back to his most recent collegiate position of center.
Powers-Johnson loves to blow up defenders in the run game and performs well as a pass-blocker. If his flashes become consistent, he will quickly become one of the league’s top centers.
Offensive tackle DJ Glaze - The former third-round pick in last year’s draft, Glaze took the starting right tackle job early in the season.
Glaze was not expected to be an immediate contributor last season, but an injury forced him into the starting lineup. Thayer Munford did not see much action last season after that happened, signaling that the position is Glaze’s.
The new coaching staff has spoken highly of Glaze, which means he has impressed them as well. He is another player who needs to see his flashes become consistent before becoming a quality starter at right tackle.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - The Raiders will have an open competition at cornerback, and Richardson should have every opportunity to earn a starting job.
Richardson is long and lean and fits what Pete Carroll wants in his corners. He has a way to go as a player, but under Carroll, he has the chance to develop into a productive corner.
Under Carroll, Richardson may even record his first-ever interception. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, though.
