Two OL That Have a Good Future With the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be a completely different offense next season. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Everyone will be talking about the move they made for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about two offensive linemen who can have a future with the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Will Putnam is a guy I was really high on," said Carpenter. "The center is out of Clemson. This kid, I think he is destined for another year on the practice squad ... But this kid can play in the NFL. I really believe in Putnam. I genuinely believe in Putnam. I like his ability, I like his skill set, I like the way he presents himself, I like the way Putnam just operates."
"The last guy I want to talk about is Jarrod Hufford, and I have talked about this kid before. He is a UDFA out of Iowa State. 6'4 320. He has the God given size. He is a center ... So if you keep another center, fine. If not, you've got Putnam and Hufford battling. He has to come in and show some nasty. He is a UDFA. He got the physical skills. They like him, but he is going to have to come on now when you are a UDFA ... you got to show them that you belong on your practice squad or I belong on your roster."
