Rams Coach Sean McVay Won't Rule Out Future Media Career
Sean McVay became head coach of the Los Angeles Rams at just 30 years old in 2017, so while he is still one of the NFL's youngest coaches at 39, he is a grizzled veteran at the same time.
So far, McVay has resisted a very early retirement from coaching despite plenty of rumors that he may do so. Whenever he does hang up his whistle, he'll likely have some lucrative media opportunities available. He's already had some test runs as a game analyst and pundit, and in 2022 reportedly turned down a five-year, $100 million deal to call games for Amazon. Fox was also reportedly interested in bringing in McVay to replace Troy Aikman. Those jobs eventually went to Kirk Herbstreit and Tom Brady, respectively.
With Matthew Stafford back in the fold for 2025, McVay is pushing for a second Super Bowl title with the Rams after giving the Philadelphia Eagles their biggest challenge of the 2024 postseason. That doesn't mean he won't entertain a move to the media in the future, especially if the money is right. He said as much during a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"I love coaching. ... Is there interest in [working in media]? Of course. But I think we’ve got some more stuff we want to accomplish. I love the group that I'm doing it with," McVay said. "And if that is an opportunity down the line that presents itself, then I’ll be humbled by it. But I’m pretty damn happy doing what I’m doing and love what I’m doing."
After McAfee cited rumors that Amazon could pay upwards of $25 to $30 million per year, McVay had a perfect quip in response.
"If it was that kind of number then maybe we’d have to second guess that," he said. "Hey, call me back Amazon!"
Of course, the reports of McVay's previous talks with Amazon aren't far off, so he clearly knows what that market looks like.
McVay makes $15 million per year with the Rams according to Sportico.