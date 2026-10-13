Rams Lineman Seen Punching a Bills Player in Ugly Moment After OT Thriller

The Bills beat the Rams, 37–34, in an overtime thriller Monday night in Los Angeles. While the game will be remembered for the back-and-forth action down the stretch between two of the better teams in the NFL, an ugly moment after the final whistle was caught by ESPN’s cameras, and it wasn’t a good look for either team.

While quarterback Josh Allen was conducting a postgame interview on the field, Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb was seen having words with Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson. Things quickly escalated with Jackson walking over to Chubb and then punching him in the face. Players from both teams stepped in and pulled Jackson and Chubb away from each other.

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Here’s ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt breaking down the fight during the postgame show:

Alaric Jackson threw a punch at Bradley Chubb after Bills-Rams. pic.twitter.com/diJunklKBe — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

Once Chubb got back in the Bills’ locker room he told the California Post what led to the altercation.

“It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb said. “And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.

“Like I said, it was emotional game. Tempers got flared,” Chubb added. “But it is what it is. We flushed it and we onto next week.”

The Rams had every reason to be frustrated after the loss, but that move by Jackson was obviously a step too far and could lead to him being punished by the NFL.

How the Bills escaped with the win

Things looked really bad for Buffalo in overtime after running back James Cook fumbled on the opening drive. Matthew Stafford and the Rams then quickly drove down the field and had a chance to win it, but kicker Harrison Mevis’s 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

The Bills, thanks to a couple of nice runs by Allen, were then able to get into field-goal position and won the game on Tyler Bass’s 45-yard kick.

TYLER BASS CALLED GAME!!!!!!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/RUlUNJvbyC — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 13, 2026

“That’s the beautiful thing about football: You get another drive,” Allen said after the game. “All you can do is keep moving forward. You’re hoping someone on defense or special teams can make a play, and that’s what happened. Greg Rousseau made a play.”

The Bills improved to 4-1 on the season and will face the Raiders this Sunday in Las Vegas.

What Sean McVay had to say after the Rams’ loss

The Rams fell to 2–3 and are searching for answers after a slow start to the season.

Head coach Sean McVay was understandably upset after the game and blamed himself for the play calls before Mevis’s failed field-goal attempt in overtime.

Sean McVay: "I'm SICK right now with myself!.. I'm sick that we came up short. I'll be regretting kicking that and not having a better call to be able to go for it on third down and go to fourth or whatever it was. That's on me." pic.twitter.com/D6a4iUV2tm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 13, 2026

“I wish I would have had a better play call and gone for it, got it tighter,” McVay said. “I'm sick right now with myself, and I'm so proud of that group. This is the tough part of sports, but I'm proud of that team. I'm proud of the way we battled, and I'm sick that we came up short.”

The Rams will look to bounce back when they host the Cardinals in Week 6.