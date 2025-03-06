Rams to Re-Sign WR Tutu Atwell to One-Year Deal
The Rams reached an agreement with the veteran wide receiver before he reached free agency on March 12.
The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed veteran wide receiver Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $10 million fully guaranteed contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 25-year-old Atwell enjoyed the most productive season of his four-year career last season, where he caught 42 passes for 562 yards. He failed to score a touchdown, but his receptions and yardage totals both set career-highs.
In total, Atwell has caught 99 passes for 1,343 yards and four touchdowns in his four seasons with the Rams. He will provide returning starting quarterback Matthew Stafford with an important (and emerging) target in the offense for at least one more season.
