2025 NFL Draft: What Georgia's Jared Wilson Would Bring to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to continue their "draft and development" process with what they hope is another effective NFL Draft class that renders them more quality contributors early in their careers.
As of the last couple of seasons, Los Angeles has formed a young defense and offense with a mixture of veteran talent to compensate.
The Rams will likely address their needs at cornerback, safety, linebacker and slot receiver. However, they could add more depth in the middle of their offensive line despite Beaux Limmer's late season performance as the starting center.
Georgia Bulldogs center Jared Wilson could be someone to watch in the middle rounds of the draft. He has one year of starting experience and despite the lack of it, he has flashed some quality moments in the run game and pass protection as a quick and sudden mover.
The former three-star recruit played in 21 games across his first three seasons before becoming a starter last season, which ultimately led to him being a second-team All-SEC blocker.
Let's look at what Wilson can bring to the NFL level and what he can improve on once he arrives.
Strengths
Let's start in the run game: Wilson has quality reactive quickness, suddenness and twitch to stimuli that allows him to widen his blocks and create some movement laterally. He offers good foot speed to redirect and cut off defenders from the far side of the field.
Pass protection offers some interesting skills here. His quick, functional athletic ability allows him to glide and mirror interior defenders who attempt to corner and will race them up the arc to get them clear of the quarterback.
Wilson does a good job sorting out defenders on games and his lateral mobility allows him to help his teammates with taking out the trash and look for work. His hand placement flashes at the point of attack as they stay tight together and the grip strength is impressive here as well.
Weaknesses
It's clear on film that Wilson is an inexperienced player that will require some development at the next level. He will miss his landmarks against slanting defenders and stunts, allowing them to get across his face and into the quarterback's.
Wilson has short arms that allows defenders to attack viciously with hand swipes to get after him and into his chest. His leverage is inconsistent and when he does have high pads, he will compromise his chest where defenders can gain access and work him into the backfield.
Furthermore, Wilson lacks a consistent anchor and leg drive due to insufficient play strength at the point of attack. He must continue to add to his frame here and that will require time in a league strength and conditioning program during the first offseason or two of his career.
What Wilson could bring to the NFL
Wilson offers the quickness, twitch, independent hand usage, football intelligence and athleticism to be a future starter at the next level in an outside zone blocking scheme. He currently lacks the ample power to be an effective gap blocker, a system he played in at Georgia, and will need time to add to his frame and play strength overall.
Los Angeles would benefit from a potential late third-round selection of Wilson, who would provide quality depth for the Rams and insurance if Limmer begins to struggle. Overall, the former All-SEC center would offer the potential Super Bowl contenders a possible future starter down the line with possible guard usage from time to time.
