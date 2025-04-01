2025 NFL Draft: What Kyle Kennard Would Bring to Rams
The search for an edge rusher will continue in this year's NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams as they look to continue to bolster their young defense that features last season's defensive rookie of the year. With this young roster and the immediate success comes the raised expectations of potential dominance in the NFC headed by a veteran quarterback.
Opposite of Jared Verse is Byron Young and Brennan Jackson, two young pass rushers that have yet to display enough consistency to offer Los Angeles confidence in their abilites as potential starters.
That is why in a strong edge rusher class, general manager Les Snead will be looking for someone who can bring violence and disruption.
South Carolina Gamecocks edge rusher Kyler Kennard is a former three-star recruit who played most of his career with the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets before transferring up Intersate 20 to Columbia, S.C. to join the Gamecocks. In his first and only season in the SEC, he was first-team all-conference edge defender, a consensus All-American, the conference's defensive player of the year, and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
Let's take a closer look at what Kennard could bring to the Los Angeles Rams or the professional level, overall.
Strengths
At 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, Kennard is everything you ask for in a hard-working, high-motor and effort defender who will rally to the ball no matter where he is on the field. He's a long-limbed defender that allows him to be effective in his rush arsenal, specifically with the usage of long-arms and speed-to-power. He's also demonstrated two-handed swipes, and dip-rips to attack opposing edge blockers.
Kennard uses his explosive first-step to create penetration in the backfield from the B-gap almost immediately. He'll chase down ball carriers from the backside to create tackles for loss. The SEC top defender of the year showcased flashes of sufficient power at the point of attack to set the edge while offering extension to stack and shed blocks.
This is a pass rusher who also offers some adequate body control through the arc to dip under the shoulders of opposing tackles. Once he initiates at the point of attack, he offers power hands to create knockback and generate that disruptive presence that resulted in 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Weaknesses
Kennard offers plenty to the table to offer some immediate impact at the next level but there are limitations to his game. He is a good, not great lateral athlete and showed some tightness in the hips. He isn't the strongest and most effective player at the point of attack as he is, again, good and not great.
There are also some refinements Kennard must add to his game. He could be better with reading and keying blocking schemes at the point of attack and when he takes on blockers, it can sometimes be at the wrong angle and cause him to take himself out of the play entirely.
Kennard's tackling in space led to some missed chances on the field that could've led to a much more productive campaign than he already had. Also, he must develop more counters with his initial rush plans to be a more effective pass rusher, overall.
What Kennard could bring to the NFL
Kennard projects as a starting edge rusher in even fronts or at outside rush linebacker in odd fronts. His disruptiveness, explosiveness, competitive toughness, length, and alignment versatility would make him a welcomed asset to an NFL franchise and to its respective edge room.
As for the Rams, Kennard could be a starting edge rusher early in his career, competing for snaps with Young and Jackson while adding to what would be an effective pass rush rotation in Los Angeles. The former Yellowjacket and Gamecock offers a high-ceiling to be a productive defender at the next level.
Find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.