2025 NFL Draft: Will Rams Regret Not Prioritizing a QB?
The Los Angeles Rams are on the cusp of making a big run for another Lombardi Trophy this fall. Their defense is beginning to emerge as one of the best and youngest in the league while their offense brings back Matthew Stafford and adds Davante Adams through free agency.
It's reasonable to believe that with another strong draft class, they could return to the postseason as a high seed or home-field advantage throughout. There is a lot to be excited about if you are a Rams fan. However, the future at quarterback remains in limbo past the 2025 campaign.
Earlier in the offseason, especially when things looked bleak for a moment on Stafford's return, a quarterback was being considered a possibility for Los Angeles at No. 26 overall. This year's NFL Draft is a Kyler Murray-esque quarterback class with the obvious high-upside talent going No. 1 overall (Cam Ward) and then the rest (Shedeur Sanders, Jaxon Dart, and Jalen Milroe).
The downside, even with Stafford returning, is the Rams are too far down the order to be in a position for Sanders and there is a possibility he becomes the No. 2 overall selection to the Cleveland Browns. This raises the question: are the Rams making a mistake not selecting a quarterback early?
This year's draft does not afford a margin for error in the quarterback class and a handful of them will likely be overdrafted due to the value at the position along with the likelihood a high-upside passer goes higher than what his valuation truly is. The Rams are being smart by not taking a quarterback at No. 26 and building around the current young structure of the roster.
Yet, if Sanders magically fell down the order to No. 26, it should be a sprint-to-the-podium situation. This would give Los Angeles and head coach Sean McVay their future of the franchise and the perfect quarterback-friendly system to be drafted into. Deion Sanders' son playing in arguably the largest market in the country would be major headlines.
In some regard, the lack of urgency to draft a quarterback signals that McVay may not be ready just yet to develop another young quarterback, especially one that could start within the next year or two. However, it's not unreasonable for the Rams to select a developmental signal-caller later in the draft, similar to what they tried with Stetson Bennett.
Should the Rams have an ample amount of success in 2025, being aggressive for the future passer of the franchise would be understandable in the 2026 offseason. This is assuming Texas' Arch Manning is as good as he has been hyped up to be, or Clemson's Cade Klubnik, who could have another great season and improve his chances of being a high draft selection.
In the short-term and intermediate future, drafting a passer at No. 26 with other critical needs in the secondary, linebacker, edge rusher, and slot receiver would not be ideal for the current trajectory of the franchise in a bad quarterback class. The Rams are better off taking their chances next season in hopes the 2026 class offers a variety of options.
