2025 NFL Draft: One WR Who Fits Sean McVay's Offense
We know that the Los Angeles Rams got one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League in free agency.
The Rams made their offense even more explosive with the addition of Davante Adams. Adams brings veteran leadership and his amazing route running to the team and he can teach the younger players how to get better at the position.
Head coach Sean McVay has also been on the lookout to get better even with having good players already. If McVay believes that a player on either side of the ball can come in and make the Rams better and give the team the best chance to win, McVay will find a way to bring them in.
That will be the same thing for the wide receiver position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft next month. The class is once again filled with a lot of talent at the wide receiver position. The Rams already have two of the best receivers in the NFL and maybe the best duo in the league but McVay will be looking to see if he can add a three receiver that fits his offense.
McVay can find that with receiver prospect Luther Burden III out of the University of Missouri.
"The Rams could see Burden as a high-upside fit in McVay’s scheme where exploiting space across the middle and in the screen game and making defenders miss (or shedding them entirely) is at a premium," said Jourdan Rodrige of The Athletic.
"With just one 100-yard receiving performance in 2024, Burden wasn’t able to build on his All-America sophomore season as the entire Missouri offense struggled — but there were enough flashes to tease his high-level talent," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic. "Because of his run-after-catch skills, Burden saw a high-volume of quick hitters and crossers, which showcased his any-direction burst and physicality to give defenders the shake."
The Rams did re-sign Tutu Atwell this offseason and also have more receiver depth, but the number three receiver will be a battle that will most likely be decided in training camp. If drafted by the Rams, Burden will be in that battle for the third receiver. Burden can be used in many of the passing schemes McVay likes to run.
