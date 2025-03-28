2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Rams Making Big Move
The Los Angeles Rams have been the winners of the offseason so far. They have made their roster better than last season and are once again going all in to win another Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead next season.
The Rams had the pieces last season but fell short. This offseason, they added better pieces.
The team still needs to address certain areas on their team, but they still have the remaining free agency class if they want to sign any players from there, or they can address those areas in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams own the 26th overall pick in the first round.
We all have seen what the Rams have done over the last few years in the NFL Draft. They have been the best team at finding the right players who can come to their franchise and play like they have been in the league for years.
In some of those drafts, the Rams did not even have first-round picks and still came out with the best class. This time around, they do have a first-round pick and more. With a roster that is already improved, this makes them even more dangerous for the NFC.
FOX NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano has the Rams trading down with the Buffalo Bills in his recent mock draft.
Vacchiano has the Rams trading down to the 30th overall pick and the Bills will move up to the 26th overall pick. To make it work the Rams will have to receive a second or third round pick. Heading into the draft, the Rams do not have a second-round pick.
The Rams with the 30th overall pick selected linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of the University of Alabama.
"They could use help in a lot of areas on defense, but getting some help right in the middle would be smart, even though it's not usually a high-priority position for them," said Vacchiano. "Late in the draft, they can make an exception for this 6-3, 235-pounder. He's probably the best off-ball linebacker in the draft and has the speed to come off the edge, too. The Rams could also trade back and select a corner, but Campbell has more value in this spot."
