2025 NFL Draft: Sleeper Prospect Rams Should Consider
The Los Angeles Rams never miss the opportunity to get better in any area or in any way they can. The Rams did that with their 2025 free agency class. Now the Rams will look to do that with their 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Rams have been the best team in the National Football League at finding talent in the draft over the years. Their talent comes in and look like they have been in the league for years by the way they perform on Sundays.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have done a great job in putting a plan together and having the same idea of what they want their teams to look like. They have done that since both became members of the organization.
A position the Rams will look to draft in a few weeks is on the offensive line. The Rams would like to draft an offensive tackle.
They do not necessarily want to draft one for he can become the starter right away but to have depth and to learn from veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, so when he decides to retire, the Rams have another tackle ready that knows the system and the playbook.
A prospect the team needs to take a look at is Anthony Belton, out of North Carolina State.
"Belton is an enormous tackle with good power and long arms. He can bulldoze the roads clean for running backs but needs to play with better hand placement to sustain his early lead," said NFL Lance Zierlein.
"Belton has the length to shove rushers up and around the pocket, but his punch timing is inconsistent and he lacks the body control to consistently respond to inside counters. If a team can steady his feet and improve his hand placement, he could become a solid starter at right tackle, but he will need some help from time to time."
The Rams know that in the NFL, you cannot ever have too much of offensive linemen. Last season, they had trouble in keeping the same five offensive linemen out on the field together because of injuries. Belton can be a depth piece in his first season with the Rams but can also be a starter if the opportunity presents itself.
