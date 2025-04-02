2025 NFL Draft: SEC Star Is Interesting Fit With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offseasons, if not the best offseason, out of all the teams in the National Football League.
The Rams have made a lot of moves that have put them in a position to be a serious Super Bowl contender for the 2025 NFL season. The Rams are one team that has both a good defense and a good offense.
Next season, both the offense and defense can play at elite levels. The young Rams defense has a strong season under their belt together and will look to create more chemistry together this offseason. And the offense added better protection for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams.
The Rams front office, led by general manager Les Snead, and the Rams coaching staff, led by head coach Sean McVay, will now get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of weeks. One position they will be looking to draft is the linebacker position. That is one area that the team struggled with all last season.
They had trouble covering short passes with their linebackers and also coming up and stopping the run. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will fix that this offseason.
As for the draft one prospect the Rams are keeping their eyes on is University of Alabama linebacker Que Robinson.
Robinson is a big linebacker who played defensive end as well during his time at Alabama. He does need to develop more in the run game, but Shula can teach him up and get him up to speed.
"Fifth-year senior with a “tweener” body type but glimpses of pro potential. Robinson played primarily on special teams until 2024. He’s long and athletic but might be too light for the edge. He needs more schooling and game reps to play off the ball," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He can run the arc as an edge rusher and has the ability to mismatch guards as an off-ball blitzer or spy mobile quarterbacks. Robinson lacks physicality, but he has enough traits to warrant consideration as a four-phase special-teamer with developmental potential as a hybrid 3-4 linebacker."
The Rams have a history of finding talent in later rounds of the draft. Robinson can be the next one and he has a lot of promise. The Rams can develop him to be a good linebacker in the NFL.
Remember to make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all updates.
Also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.