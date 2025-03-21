3 Observations On Rams Re-Signing Ahkello Witherspoon
The Rams recently re-signed veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year deal, seeing one of the players responsible for the franchise's rapid recovery after Super Bowl LVI return for another season.
Here are three observations regarding the signing.
The Rams are drafting a cornerback
Akhello Witherspoon at this point in his career is a player that gives you exactly what he has to offer. He's a consummate professional, a locker room leader, and a player with a clear ceiling and clear floor. That ceiling is that he isn't a CB1 anymore and that floor is that he's disciplined enough to not cost a team a game.
While the team still has Darious Williams, after signing LB Nate Landman, it's clear the Rams' biggest need is the cornerback position. That's a position that has been prioritized in the past by Sean McVay and Les Snead with names like Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, and Jalen Ramsey to name a few. Expect the Rams to draft a corner, especially with the 26th overall pick unless they trade it.
Emmanuel Forbes isn't ready
While he may be ready one day, he's not ready yet. Cobie Durant showed up in the postseason as did Witherspoon but the massive question mark has been Forbes. Now this doesn't mean Forbes will never be ready but considering the players already in the DB room, it does say a lot that the team is bringing Witherspoon back while Forbes is on a cheap rookie contract.
The question about Forbes won't be answered anytime soon but considering he still has two years left on his deal plus a fifth-year option, taking year three, especially the beginning portion of it slow is probably the best course of action for his young career. He just turned 24 in January.
The Rams are done signing players with an injury history
Don't expect the Rams to take chances anymore on players with injury histories. No more Tre White or Odell Beckham Jr. While talented, the Rams have made it clear that depth is their number one concern and Witherspoon has been available for three years. Three years of much-appreciated service.
