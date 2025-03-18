Rams Sign Former Falcons Linebacker
The Los Angeles Rams added another defender on Tuesday, signing LB Nate Landman to a one-year deal.
Landman, a three-year veteran, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a UDFA out of Colorado. Landman played 36 games with the franchise, starting 23 of those contests, hauling in 192 total tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and one interception in his young career.
He'll turn 27 this November as the Rams look to reload their linebacker room after the departure of Christian Rozeboom and the unknown future of Troy Reeder.
The Rams' linebacker room was the defense's weak point in 2024 and while Omar Speights did more than expected to help with those issues, it was the linebacking core's inability to penetrate the offensive line that led to big runs on the ground, especially by Saquon Barkley in the NFC Divisional Round matchup versus Philadelphia.
It will be interesting to see how the Rams use Landman and his addition does not mean the Rams won't add even more talent in the NFL Draft.
Having played last year with former Rams DC Raheem Morris as his head coach, Landman is familiar with a lot of the things Chris Shula likes to run. Landman did spend a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve but his seven tackles for loss in 2023 showed he can be a penetrative force. That was accomplished under DC Ryan Nielson.
Something interesting about Landman is that he was born in Zimbabwe as his dad is from the country, and his dad played professional rugby. While he moved to the United States when he was young and has spent most of his life stateside, considering the level of success his father had in rugby, Landman could be the perfect fit for the team's immediate needs.
The Rams entered the offseason with big needs at linebacker, and Landman has proven he can at least be solid overall depth for a team in need. While he may not be a game-changer, he does make sense for the Rams moving into the 2025 season as they look for more answers on defense.
