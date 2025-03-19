BREAKING: Rams Re-Sign Veteran Cornerback
There has been perhaps no player in the post-Super Bowl LVI era for the Rams who has been more of a selfless servant to the team's goals of prosperity than Ahkello Witherspoon.
It is not an easy task to replace Jalen Ramsey, it is not an easy task to prove yourself, only to go an entire offseason unsigned to then joining the practice squad (as Witherspoon did last season), it is not easy to walk in Witherspoon's shoes and then show up at night in cleats.
That's what Ahkello Witherspoon does. He shows up and he's back with the Rams for a third consecutive season, signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles.
Witherspoon is a beloved player by Rams fans, making multiple game-winning plays to end the 2024 season including the NFC West-winning interception against the Cardinals that allowed the team to take off the next week against Seattle.
If the Cardinals won that week 16 game, the Rams were looking at a win and in scenario against the Seahawks.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense looked awful for multiple weeks at that point, primarily due to injury and fatigue. Witherspoon's interceptions granted them a week off and the Rams were firing on all cylinders to start the playoffs.
Witherspoon then turned up in the postseason, making several big-time plays. Against the Vikings, Witherspoon helped keep Justin Jefferson in check as the NFL's most popular receiver was held to five catches for 58 yards.
Witherspoon also strip-sacked QB Sam Darnold, popping the ball loose that the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse recovered and took 57 yards to the house for a touchdown. That play essentially wrapped up the game before the end of the first half.
The following week, Witherspoon was fantastic again, holding Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to 128 passing yards.
Witherspoon's return does not mean the team will not add another cornerback in the draft, it means that the team for the first time in a long time will have some continuity in their defensive secondary.
Captain Quentin Lake has another year and a full offseason to work with a group of returning players and considering Chris Shula doesn't have to undergo the same growing pains as last year, it's a win-win for all.
