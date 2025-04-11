3 Observations On Rams Re-Signing Troy Reeder
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Troy Reeder.
Reeder, a six-year NFL veteran, began the 2024 season as the team's starter and defensive signal caller before suffering what would end up being a season-ending injury.
Considering Reeder's history as a player and with the franchise, the Rams' current roster, and his production projection entering next season, here are three takeaways.
This is a depth signing
Troy Reeder began last season as one of the more important pieces of the defense, considering he was the defensive signal caller. There is no easy way to say this: the Rams' defense got better after he suffered his injury. He has little to no shot of taking Omar Speights' job, and it's doubtful he jumps Nate Landman.
The Rams put a lower value on the linebacker position compared to the rest of the NFL
For the first six weeks of the 2024 season, there was a discussion about whether the Rams had the worst linebacker room in the NFL. The Rams traded away Ernest Jones seemingly out of nowhere, haven't spent big bucks at the position since Bobby Wagner, and if you look at the history of the Rams under Sean McVay, the Rams do not invest in the position.
Omar Speights is phenomenal, but the Rams allowed him to be a UDFA, not considering him important enough to draft, letting him hit the market.
The Rams currently have five listed inside linebackers. Four of them began their careers as undrafted free agents. The other one, Tony Fields II, spent 2024 on the practice squad.
The Rams like "their" guys
Let's be frank. The free agent market wasn't gracious to Reeder. It should be noted that Reeder has never joined an organization who did have a Rams-affiliated head coach. He's spent five seasons with the Rams. He spent one year with the Chargers under former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, and during his brief stint in Minnesota, his head coach was former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
The Rams have had a tendency of bringing back players, especially on defense, who understand the schemes. Eric Weddle, Darious Williams, Christian Rozeboom, and John Johnson are recent examples. Considering Reeder provides depth, it's smart to bring in a guy who doesn't need an adjustment period.
