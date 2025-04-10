BREAKING: Rams Re-Sign Key Depth Piece
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Troy Reeder.
Reeder, a six-year NFL veteran, began the 2024 season as the team's starter and defensive signal caller before suffering what would end up being a season-ending injury.
Reeder had played in 72 games for the team, making 37 starts. Reeder was a critical part of the Rams' defensive effort on the team's journey to Super Bowl LVI. Reeder played in all four playoff games, and was critical against Arizona.
His pressure on Kyler Murray in the endzone forced Murray to get rid of the ball to avoid a safety. Murray's pass under duress was intercepted by David Long Jr, essentially putting the game to bed.
In 2024, he played in six games and had 46 tackles.
Considering the rise of Omar Speights and the signing of Nate Landman, Reeder will have his work cut out for him if he wants to see significant playing time. However, considering the departure of Christian Rozeboom, the Rams did need some depth in the linebacker room, and Reeder could be called upon to mentor any linebackers the team brings in as draft picks or UDFAs.
Reeder may also be asked to contribute on special teams.
Here's the reality of the situation: Reeder understands the defense, he knows his role within the organization, and he's a locker room player. He's the perfect type of player for a team looking to round out their roster.
However, it remains expected that Speights and Landman will be the starters. It is also expected that Quentin Lake remains defensive play caller.
Considering the departure of Michael Hoecht, could the Rams experiment with putting Reeder close to the line of scrimmage? Maybe. But his signing means the Rams do not have to address depth and the vacancy of Hoecht, which means they can be surgical about who they draft in a few weeks.
This will be Reeder's third straight season with the team and sixth overall. He was a UDFA out of Delaware, played for the Rams from 2019-2021 before rejoining his old defensive coordinator with the Chargers for the 2022 season.
After a brief preseason stint with the VIkings, Reeder has been with the Rams ever since.
