Rams News: Los Angeles Bolsters Defensive Line, Lands Big Pac-12 DT as UDFA
The Los Angeles Rams continue to shore up their defensive line as the offseason wears on.
Per Camber Michelle of Huskies Wire, L.A. is inking former Washington Huskies defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa to a training camp contract as an undrafted free agent. Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay for two years prior to his Washington tenure.
Letuligasenoa served with the Huskies for six seasons. A 6-foot-1, 292-pound wall, Letuligasenoa recorded 13 career tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 9 passes defensed for the Huskies.
Michelle, who as a devout Huskies observer should know, seems to be a staunch advocate for the signing.
"Letuligasenoa will be a much-needed depth piece for Los Angeles who will be vital to helping shut down opposing run games for newly hired defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and son of former coach David Shula," Michelle writes.
The Rams had an active 2024 NFL Draft run, selecting a whopping 10 new players. It speaks to the thoroughness of McVay and Les Snead's team-building operation that their new rookie additions haven't stopped there.
