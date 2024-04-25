Rams News: Schedule, Broadcast Info For 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan. Thursday will be the first of seven rounds that will see 257 players from college come off the board. On Friday, the NFL will hold the second and third rounds before the final four rounds are held on Saturday.
This draft will be extra exciting for the Los Angeles Rams since they have a first-round pick for the first time in the Sean McVay era. After years of trading away first-round picks, they will finally have to make a day-one selection.
How to Watch
Day 1 of the NFL Draft will begin on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Viewers will have several options for how they can tune into the game, including NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, or stream it on NFL+. The draft will also be broadcast on the radio via SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports or ESPN Radio.
What Picks do the Rams Have?
The Rams have a total of 11 picks in this year's draft, including five compensatory picks. The only round that they do not have a draft pick is the fourth round.
- Round 1: No. 19 overall
- Round 2: No. 52 overall
- Round 3: No. 83 overall
- Round 3: No. 99 overall (special compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 154 overall
- Round 5: No. 155 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Round 6: No. 196 overall
- Round 6: No. 209 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 213 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 217 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7: No. 254 overall (compensatory)
Why do the Rams have so many compensatory picks?
The Rams are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most compensatory picks in this year's draft with five total. Both teams were awarded a special compensatory pick in the third round due to an amendment League's Collective Bargaining Agreement that intends to promote equal employment opportunities which gives this special pick to a team that has a minority employee hired by another team as their head coach or general manager. Former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was hired to be the Atlanta Falcons' new head coach, thus giving the Rams this compensatory pick.
The Rams also have four other compensatory picks from losing five players via trade or free agency who qualify them for these picks in A'Shawn Robinson, Baker Mayfield, Matt Gay, Greg Gaines and Nick Scott.
"Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks ... Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors," NFL Football Operations explains. "The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula."
More Rams: Former NFL GM Compares Draft-Hopeful DT To Aaron Donald