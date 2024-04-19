Rams Select Local Defensive Product in New CBS Mock
The Los Angeles Rams surprised a lot of people last season, clinching a spot in the playoffs when not many believed they could do so. Los Angeles pushed through all adversity in front of them to be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. However, they dropped their opening playoff game to the Detroit Lions in disappointing fashion.
Now with the NFL Draft coming up next week, the Rams hold a first round pick for the first time in a while. Los Angeles has made a living on not drafting in the first round over the years, instead choosing to shell out draft picks to land star players.
But with this selection this season, the Rams are looking to bring in a special talent to help them in the future. With All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired now, the Rams have a massive hole to fill along the defensive line. There is thought that they could address that spot in the first round, helping to solidify their defensive front.
In a new mock draft from Josh Edwards of CBS, the Rams took UCLA Bruins defensive edge rusher Laiatu Latu to at least start to fill the gap left by Donald. Latu dominated while with UCLA, showing his potential all last season.
"Defense makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles in Round 1. After missing out on Byron Murphy, they take Laiatu Latu, who is the draft's most pure pass rusher, to play opposite Byron Young."
Latu posted 13 sacks over 12 games for the Bruins, giving the Rams a potential taste of what he could become. This would be an ideal landing spot for both sides, as the local UCLA product could stay in Southern California.
The Rams have multiple holes that they need to fill across the roster but Latu would at least give them another strong pass rusher. Los Angeles needs help in that area with Donald gone and Latu could be a nice start to their offseason additions.
