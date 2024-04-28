Rams News: Sean McVay Explains Thinking Behind Using First Round Pick On Jared Verse
The Los Angeles Rams made their first selection in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2016 over the weekend, taking Florida State defensive edge rusher Jared Verse. Verse was a highly coveted prospect and someone that the Rams felt they couldn't pass on.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about taking Verse and what he brings to the defensive front they are building.
“We’re never going to ask anybody to replace Aaron,” McVay said, “but you do want to continue to build the front, continue to be able to do those types of things. And Jared represented an opportunity to do that."
While Verse won't be Donald, the Rams believe that he can help fill the void of losing their All-Pro player. Verse players with a high motor, something that the Rams brass loves in their players.
He will be great next to second-year star Kobie Turner, giving the Rams a legitimate defensive front line. The Rams felt great about the pick of Verse and were surprised he was still there at pick No. 19.
“We did feel like that there was maybe not quite as deep of an outside linebacker group, and so to be able to get a player of his caliber was really encouraging and everybody was fired up about that.”
If Verse can come in and just do his job, this will be a steal of a pick. Los Angeles has been building a younger, more talented defense and Verse is a key piece in all of it.
