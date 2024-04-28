Rams News: Why Most Of LA's 2024 Draft Picks Share This Trait
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead enjoyed a busy run during this year's 2024 NFL draft. He selected ten new players to add to the assets of a promising franchise core that finished with a 10-7 record and a wild card berth in 2023.
Snead revealed after the fact that he had been focused on one key element in all his new players' CV's this year: age. Per Cameron DaSilva of Chargers Wire, he thinks that players with extra seasoning could help contribute to winning right away.
“I think probably based on COVID in the extra year of eligibility, you’re seeing some players – I don’t know when that little bubble’s going to run out where there are some older players,” Snead said. “Now, with that being said, I do think we don’t necessarily sit and go, ‘oh, we need young.’ The neat thing is when you do get someone that’s somewhat old that’s played four or five years – Aaron Donald was one of those players coming out of Pitt – those go to the Senior Bowl. There’s an element of probably a little bit more maturity, experience, wisdom that definitely, more than likely helps them navigate and have a chance to be a tad more successful their rookie year. I think it all comes about on tape, but I think that there’s an element of, we’re kind of in that COVID extra year of eligibility bubble where you’re seeing some players stay in college football longer.”
