How the Rams' Offseason, and Future, Were Nearly Completely Different
The Los Angeles Rams spent the early part of the offseason trying to work out contractual issues with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports noted that if Stafford had left the Rams, which seemed unlikely, the Rams would have been very inclined to try to land veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, potentially.
"Quarterback dominoes are a real thing in the NFL, and if Stafford had left the Rams for the Raiders, there's little doubt Los Angeles would've pivoted to another win-now option, given Sean McVay's track record, the Rams' 2024 playoff run, etc," Benjamin said.
"Which proven veteran might've piqued the team's interest? It's actually no secret: McVay admitted this week that Rodgers, the 41-year-old, was a strong possibility for L.A. in the event Stafford had cashed in elsewhere.
"Rodgers, who seemingly spent much of the offseason hoping his market expanded, almost certainly wouldn't have balked at the idea of suiting up for McVay, in his home state, for a title contender. The fact the real-life Rams went on to sign Davante Adams, Rodgers' longtime friend and top wide receiver, is just a fun little bonus.
Earlier this offseason, Stafford explained what went into his decision to take less money to stay with the Rams, although other teams had offered him more money. Stafford confirmed he never wanted to leave the Rams this summer.
"It wasn’t something that happened on that Friday during that meeting. It’s not one thing that sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is the reason. There's one thing that makes me want to come back.’ There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team," Stafford said.
"I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season."
Stafford is glad to be back with the Rams, and the Rams are undoubtedly happy to have him back, as they prepare to make a Super Bowl run this upcoming season. Stafford will play a huge role in their efforts to do so and will be much less of a concern off the field than Rodgers.
