Rams' Matthew Stafford Has a Top-Tier Supporting Cast
The Los Angeles Rams revamped their group of wide receivers by adding veteran Davante Adams earlier this offseason. Adams will replace Cooper Kupp who the Rams parted ways with, as he was not quite the same receiver he once was.
Still, while the Rams' relationship with Kupp may have soured, his production spoke for itself as he was one-third of one of the best groups of wide receivers in the league last season. Replacing Kupp with Adams should only produce similiar, if not improved, results.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the quarterbacks with the top supporting casts based off of last season's statistical performances. Wasserman noted that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had the highest-graded wide receiver unit in the National Football League.
"The Rams owned the NFL's highest-graded wide receiver unit last season, thanks to Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington all earning PFF receiving grades above 70.0," Wasserman said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur commented on the growth he has seen from Nacua over the offseason. He believes the veteran receiver is in for another productive season.
“What I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple years ago," LaFleur said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September.”
