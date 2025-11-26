Why Rams' Stafford is Pulling Away From Every Other QB

It is clear right now who the frontrunner for the NFL MVP is. It is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. At his age of 37 years old, the veteran is playing the best football of his career and is leading the Rams to another great season.

Stafford is playing lights out right now, and nobody can stop him. He has looked great all season, and he is getting better with each game that goes on. The Rams have a 9-2 record and are looking to keep the winning streak going heading into Week 13.

Stafford has not lost any step yet, and by the looks of it, he has gained a step or two this season. He has been finding all his playmakers, and they have been able to shine as well. Stafford just wants to be the best teammate he can by putting this team in the best position to win games. That is what he has done this season and why the Rams are the favorites to win it all this season. The Rams and Stafford are taking it one day at a time and are staying in the moment.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field with a game ball after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Rams have many goals this season, but the biggest one is getting to the Super Bowl and winning it all. Stafford wants another ring and another Super Bowl Championship for the city of Los Angeles. Along the way, he wants to win the division and get his team the No. 1 seed. There is one thing he is doing right now but did not plan for, and that is winning an MVP. That is something Stafford does not really think about because he is always putting his team first.

Stafford is the best quarterback in football

"Leading candidate for MVP," said Stephen A Smith on First Take. "Do y'all know that this man [Matthew Stafford] has not thrown an interception since like Week 3. Over that span, he has thrown 25 touchdowns and no interceptions. The guy is having a spectacular season."

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"You are talking about Sean McVay and all the explosive parts of that offense," said Jeff Saturday on First Take." "Stafford clearly has the nod right now. There are some really good quarterback play in the NFC right now. Do not get it twisted, these are some good football teams, and Stafford is at the top, but there is a lot of good quarterback play right now in the NFC ... To say there is a long gap between these teams, I think, will be disingenuous.

