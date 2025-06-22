Will This Rams' Defender Earn Another Valuable Award?
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Jared Verse last offseason. It was a move that has already paid off after only one season, as Verse won the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award.
While notable, Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes Verse could win the Defensive Player of the Year Award this season.
"At first glance, Jared Verse might seem like a confusing Defensive Rookie of the Year pick last season. He only had 4.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams, but he led the NFL with 89 pressures," Infante said.
"Verse was a consistent force in Year 1, earning Pro Bowl recognition in the process. If he can convert more of those pressures to sacks, Verse can be a dark horse DPOY candidate when it’s all said and done."
Following minicamp, Verse noted that with this being his first full offseason in the league, he has used the time to prepare himself as much as possible for the upcoming season. The Rams hope Verse can take another step toward greatness.
"I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been because you get the whole offseason—you get timeto work on this, that, and the third. I had one of the alumni at Florida State who reached out tome—he played in the NFL for a long time—and he told me the number one thing I should do is watch all of my past film unsolicited," Verse said.
"Not just trying to be high on myself and only watching the good plays, but to watch more of the bad plays than the good and realize what I could work on. I did that, and I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been.
Verse noted a specific area of his game where he can improve this offseason to help make him a better player heading into his second year.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on. Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play," Verse said.
